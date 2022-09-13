Sennheiser's new flagship Momentum 4 wireless ANC headphones now available for $499

The leaks were mostly right. Sennheiser's new flagship Momentum 4 wireless ANC headphone has all-new design.

I'll leave it to you to make up your mind about how it looks, though I'd say it's a pity that we are missing the slightly retro-inspired design of the old Momentum headphones. The new Momentum 4 is available in two colours: black and white.

Sennheiser didn't give specifics but says the Momentum 4 has even better active noise cancellation and transparency modes.

Like Sony's WH-1000XM5, the Momentum 4 features Adaptive Noise Cancellation that automatically adapts to ambient noise.

The company did, however, disclose that the Momentum 4 has 42mm dynamic drivers.

One of the biggest highlights of the Momentum 4 is its battery life. Sennheiser claims listeners can get up to 60 hours of playtime with ANC activated.

That easily makes it one of the longest lasting headphone in its class.

And if you run out of juice, there's a quick-charge function that provides 6 hours of listening time from just a 10-minute charge.

Like any flagship-class wireless headphones these days, you can customise aspects of the Momentum 4 using the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Crucially, there's an EQ function so you can customise the Momentum 4's sound signature.

Availability and pricing

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless ANC headphone is available now and is priced at $499.

You can find them on Sennheiser's online store, Amazon, the Sennheiser Flagship Store on Lazada, and the Sennheiser Official Store on Shopee.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.