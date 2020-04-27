Sing Together Singapore: All the hilarious moments, memes, and viral commentary

Last Saturday (April 25) saw Singaporeans across the island band together and pay tribute to the country’s front-liners and migrant workers amidst the coronavirus outbreak… by generating a whole lot of noise outside their windows.

Well, it was supposed to be a mass singalong of classic National Day tune Home. Sing Together Singapore was an initiative led by the media industry to get the country to express solidarity with everyone during the circuit breaker, no matter if they’re observing safe distancing measures by staying at home or if they’re out there working in the frontlines.

The endeavour to get the choral homage in residential estates fell a wee bit short, however, when most folks decided to take the opportunity to just yell their hearts out in lieu of, you know, actually singing together.

We didn't get the memo and was wondering what was going on. Sing together Singapore but my area sound more like party hahaha pic.twitter.com/DYW8Al8ykE — Milan Lu⁷ (@MilanLu) April 25, 2020

So touched...seeing many of my new neighbours singing home and cheering together for the frontlines at 7.55pm...#singtogetherSG

SGunited. pic.twitter.com/jLpkcnAypF — Rachel Tan (@TanTnkakarachel) April 25, 2020

It’s understandable though — bottled-up tension and stress from being stuck at home until June 1 need to be let out.

7:55pm. Clap for #SGUnited Continue to stay at home 💪🏽 Thank you 🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/nj5fuQBJZ7 — Ian (@sya_he_run) April 25, 2020

But that’s not to say that there weren’t any actual singing going on.

Sing along project in Sengkang!!

Someone actually played the song on their speaker!!! & I kinda got goosebump at this part where everyone sang along to the chorus 🥺#SingaporeTogether #SingTogetherSG #StayHomeForSG #SGUnited pic.twitter.com/DHk7N003EJ — sheryl 🥗 (@kevinssunflower) April 25, 2020

Clueless to what was happening but #SGUnited #circuitbreaker just tahan alittle longer everyone! Yishun area pic.twitter.com/K3GXlUBNlL — خيرال (@_kkhairule) April 25, 2020

Hearing people sing Home while I just scream and cheer them on.



Good job to those singing!



(From blk 611 Hougang Ave 8)#SGUnited #StayHomeForSG #Home #singapore #SingaporeTogether pic.twitter.com/7bHDkQz4Om — Jeremy (@tinyredman) April 25, 2020

There was a legitimately beautiful moment that night.

And of course, hilarious ones too.

I guess my block is litt HAHAHAH #SGUnited pic.twitter.com/PaTQGiaWoC — 𝑩𝒂𝒍𝒒𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒆𝒆 (@feepeanut) April 26, 2020

The situation proved ripe for local meme lords to churn out content.

While others had Strong Opinions to express about the initiative.

No we frontliners don't need you to sing for us to show appreciation. Perhaps a pay rise, esp during this covid season. That'll be amazing.



I'm honestly sick and tired of hearing the sgunited The light song — Q🦊 (@_QHairi) April 23, 2020

