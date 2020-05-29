Singapore-based WFH staff can now get free remote helpdesk support from HP

As Singapore continues to encourage businesses and staff to Work From Home during this Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore based SMBs and their staff can be facing IT-related challenges in connectivity or just general IT issues with little to no support.

This isn't the first round of help HP has offered to consumers and businesses.

This time around, HP’s 24/7 limited remote helpdesk service will available free of charge to registered users from May 11 to June 10.

Whether it's your personal HP device or a corporate device, support is now easy, accessible, and secure! Upon registration, SMBs will receive a toll-free hotline number for their use, with each registration made covering one PC and one peripheral device like a printer.

The helpdesk will address user PC issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others.

Vivian Chua, Singapore Managing Director, HP Inc. said: "As industry leaders, it is our responsibility in challenging times to go beyond traditional corporate boundaries and help our users as they adapt to this new normal.

"This 24/7 helpdesk and our customer service support will deliver on the technology needs of HP customers in Singapore as they strive to work from home without interruption."

