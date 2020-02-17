Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted

PHOTO: Video screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

The ongoing global coronavirus outbreak is generally considered a Very Bad Thing, but here’s another bug that Singapore actively wants to infect people with: a jingle.

On Saint Valentine’s Day in the year of our Lord 2020, the Ministry of Education (MOE) thought that the best way to capture the hearts and minds of children is with a rap song with a lyrical flow that sounds like it belongs firmly in the ‘80s. Which is sort of mismatched when overlaid on top of a basic drum machine beat and lo-fi synth chords. 

I mean, of course, we’re not expecting a banger of a tune — Bye Bye Virus is an educational song that’s intended to inculcate hygienic habits in young kids. Steps like washing hands with soap and not touching your face (that’s how the coronavirus can enter passageways and infect the lungs) are valuable. 

MOE simply believes that a kiddy song-and-dance routine will help in the efforts against the outbreak.

Apropos to Singapore’s usual procedure of introducing mascots in campaigns, the song also introduced five superhero mascots that are associated with different hygiene habits. Like Mask Up Mei Mei, for example, whose strength lies in surgical masks and the understanding of when to wear one. 

Channel NewsAsia was present at First Toa Payoh Primary School (FTPPS) last Friday to grace the launch of the illuminating melody. Behold. 

Take a listen to the new rap song launched by the Ministry of Education, Singapore to help children ward off the coronavirus.

Posted by CNA on Friday, February 14, 2020

Going viral

The anti-virus song went viral, but perhaps not for the reasons that MOE intended it to be. The Internet had a whole weekend to react to the widely shared clips of the jingle — here’s what they had to say. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

It’s not all that bad though. While comments on the YouTube video is disabled, some remarks made it onto MOE's Facebook page. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

The Singaporean OG of fighting virus outbreaks with rap, Phua Chu Kang, wasn't too far behind with his own message

“SARS is the virus that I just want to minus!”🎵🎵🎵 Guess who’s back, but this time to talk about COVID-19! 🦠🦠🦠 Watch...

Posted by Gov.sg on Friday, February 14, 2020

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital coronavirus music

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
&#039;Animals live for man&#039;: China&#039;s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES