Phua Chu Kang gets serious about coronavirus

We've been anticipating it, and now Phua Chu Kang is back, 17 years after the SAR-Vivor rap.

Who can forget the infectious tune, which some have called the "best rap in Singapore, JB, and some say Batam"?

On Friday (Feb 14), Gov.sg dropped a teaser showing a pair of yellow boots, and got everyone recalling lines from the 2003 song and getting excited about a new one.

Guess who’s back to support the fight against COVID-19. Posted by Gov.sg on Friday, February 14, 2020

The next day, a new video of Singapore's favourite contractor (on TV) did appear on Facebook, talking about the "new virus that he just wants to minus".

Instead of rapping, uncle Phua is talking about how the public can take care of themselves, and look out for one another during this trying time.

“SARS is the virus that I just want to minus!”🎵🎵🎵 Guess who’s back, but this time to talk about COVID-19! 🦠🦠🦠 Watch... Posted by Gov.sg on Friday, February 14, 2020

"Even though Covid-19 is less serious than SARS, don't play play," he says.

He dishes out advice in the video such as "If someone says 'you are hot', it's not a good thing!" and "Share love, not virus. Use your brain, ok? Use your brain."

While Gurmit Singh has delivered the message, PCK style, netizens can't help but miss the song, us included.

