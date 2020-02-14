Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song

Singapore's most famous auntie is back to nag at you. Remember Liang Ximei, anyone?

The star of '90s variety show Comedy Night has returned, and this time 'round, she's declaring war on coronavirus.

"The coronavirus outbreak has everyone trembling in fear. Instead of watching the virus go viral, Liang Ximei has decided to do something about it," her alter ego, Jack Neo, wrote on his Facebook page.

On Thursday (Feb 13), the comedian-turned-director breathed new life into the self-penned tune "Don't Think You're Useless" with some new lyrics.

疫情爆发如此严重 大家都胆战心惊 与其坐着看 Virus go viral 粱细妹决定跟病毒宣战 鼓励和提醒大家 让大家不伤脑筋 Posted by JackNeoCK on Thursday, February 13, 2020

In the trippy music video, the auntie sported her signature look — blue eye shadow, red glasses and green floral blouse — and dished out advice on how to survive the coronavirus outbreak.

She urged people to stay calm during this period and encouraged those showing symptoms not to hide their illness. The auntie also thanked healthcare workers for their work and reminded the public to exercise good personal hygiene.

"Don't circulate messages that are unverified," she crooned, adding that blind panic is more jialat (troublesome) than the virus.

"If we help each other out, the virus cannot wreak havoc on our lives."

Now that Liang Ximei's dropped a tune, perhaps Phua Chu Kang will soon come up with a Covid-19 rap?

PCK Sars Rap. Should we have him do the Wuhan Rap? Posted by Gurmit Singh on Friday, January 24, 2020

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

