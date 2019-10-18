'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
It’s that time of the year again when dozens of Singaporeans attempt to keep their palms on Subaru cars for as long as possible — rain or shine — to be the last person standing to win one for free. 

While the Mediacorp Subaru Car Challenge has its fair share of repeat contestants every year, the 18th edition set to take place next month will see the return of one cult-favourite underdog: Kurt Tay.

Also known as Kurtista, Kurtberg, Kurtkishi, or Rykurt. Take your pick. 

The local internet celebrity, known for his penchant to carry around World Wrestling Entertainment championship belts (replicas, of course) everywhere he goes, is officially back for another round of the endurance challenge, baby. The man posted on one of his many Facebook pages yesterday (Oct 18) an image of a document that certified him medically fit to participate.

Tay’s attempt last year was a washout — dude collapsed in the midst of the challenge, booting him out of the contest. When asked about it, he blamed coconut water for making him “Super Extremely Thirsty”, despite the drink’s rehydrating, refreshing properties. 

This year, hopefully, Tay’s efforts will be fuelled by the support garnered from the cult of personality surrounding him. He's desperate for the cash too. 

“I need a lot of money, so the best and easiest way to get a lot of money is to win the Subaru Car Challenge,” he told Rice Media in a profile piece last year. “All I need to do is stand there only, it’s not like 4D or Toto, have to depend on luck. This one is all about me.”

Tay’s ascent to cringe-inducing infamy is fascinating, to say the least. From a botched Singapore Idol audition to getting C-cup breast implants (they’re confidence-boosters, he says); to getting the implants removed to lots of weird selfies; his exploits are followed by many on social media. 

His meme-worthy reputation has garnered him fans at least, even though some of ‘em might just be trolls inflating his ego for nefarious reasons. But the infamy’s enough to get him featured in a short documentary, on the Ah Beng Foodie Facebook page and a spot on a Takagi Ramen Shop commercial. 

You do you, Kurt. You do you. 

Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money
Reunited professionally after 18 years, and Louis Koo tries to 'kill' Jessica Hsuan
'Singapore Superstar Celebrity' Kurt Tay is back for the Subaru Car Challenge, baby
Ex-NUS senior lecturer jailed 14 weeks for rubbing against undergrad on campus bus
Mahathir says rail line RTS linking Johor Baru to Singapore to proceed
150kg of fruits, packed food seized at Manila airport from travellers including 5 Singaporeans
Malaysian boy turns longkang into a waterslide, his mother's not impressed
Taiwanese man installed petcam to check on dog, what he saw broke his heart
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam

