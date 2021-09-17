Singapore's Lego Super Mario Championship invites public to unleash their creative spirit

Creativity has always been a cornerstone of the Lego experience, especially so for the custom and Lego My Own Creation (MOC) scene, where fans are constantly designing and building unofficial sets.

In line with this spirit of artistic expression and exploration through play, the Danish brickmaker is introducing the Lego Super Mario Championship in Singapore, which will be taking place from Sept 17 to Oct 17, 2021.

The digital competition comes after the recent launch of the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course set, and tasks participants – who have to be between five and 13 years of age – to build an original Lego Super Mario level. To enter the contest, one has the do the following:

Submit a video (of maximum 30 seconds in duration) of participants playing the level with Lego Mario and/or Lego Luigi. The video must include an overview of the level, while capturing the fun and excitement showcased by the participants during play. Participants can submit their videos at the official website.

Submit an image of the total coins earned.

All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges, including Singapore Lego Certified Professional Nicholas Foo, recognised as one of the leading Lego artists in the world. Designers Benjamin Ma and Amy Bennett, as well as Stine Bagge, Brand Manager SEA, are also joining the judging process.

PHOTO: Lego

Winners will be selected based on the creativity of their Lego Super Mario level designs, their Lego Super Mario spirit shown in the video, and the total coins earned from playing their level. The top creator, first runner-up, and second runner-up are set to walk away with $600, $300, and $200 worth of Lego products.

An encouraging initiative for budding builders to embrace their imagination, the contest offers an accessible platform for young brick enthusiasts to develop their interest as well.

The Lego Super Mario product line is a particularly apt place to start, with its interactive social play experience – a first for the company – allowing even more room for exploration and creativity.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to imagination, after all.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.