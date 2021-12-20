Singtel brings familial care to Apple Watch users with Apple's Family Setup

Singtel has just announced plans to launch Apple’s Family Setup in Singapore tomorrow.

With this service, families can remain connected through their Apple Watches. Singtel customers can use their iPhone to set up and manage multiple watches for children and older family members of their household who do not own an iPhone.

We reviewed the service when StarHub launched it early this year and found that it was a good way to keep an eye on elderly parents and could be useful for parents of children as a way to keep in touch with the said children.

Those subscribing to the plan will have to pay an activation fee of $10.70 per watch and a monthly subscription fee that is currently $8 as part of the promotion for this plan. As a Singtel-exclusive, customers who sign up for a 24-month contract will receive a three-month subscription fee waiver while those signing up for a 12-month contract will get a one-month subscription fee waiver.

Each watch signed up for the plan will receive a Singtel mobile number, 2GB of local data, 100 mins outgoing talktime, 100 free SMSs and free Caller ID service.

The Family Setup plan is available to all Singtel postpaid customers on existing Combo, XO, XO Plus, SIM Only, SIM Only Plus or MobileShare plans. This service is supported on Apple Watch Series 4 (Cellular) or later, with watchOS 8.3 or later and paired with iPhone 6s or later, with iOS 15.2 or later.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.