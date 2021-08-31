Singtel expands 5G rollout to more locations, outlines next steps towards 5G

Singtel shared key updates on its 5G roadmap through a 5G-powered virtual media conference today (Aug 30, 2021) in a show of speed and power.

The updates looked at Singtel’s strategic blueprint towards making 5G commonplace, with use case examples and true-to-life benefits across both consumers and businesses.

(From left to right): Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister of Communications and Information, Singapore, and Mr Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive of IMDA. Emcee and host Joakim Gomez.

PHOTO: Singtel

Guests of Honor Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister of Communications and Information, Singapore, and Mr Lew Chuen Hong, Chief Executive of IMDA, had their high-definition virtual likeness streamed over 5G to where Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO of Singtel, was hosting the 5G virtual conference.

Singtel 5G, now covering two-thirds of Singapore

Singtel Waterfront Theatre.

PHOTO: Singtel​​​​​​

Singtel kept itself busy with the expansion of its 5G network, now covering over two-thirds of Singapore’s postal codes (both 5G NSA and SA), including newly-added areas like Sembawang and Tampines.

In addition, about half of Singapore’s postal codes are blanketed with Singtel’s 5G SA.

Singtel also increased its indoor 5G coverage to more shopping malls and commercial buildings, including Funan, West Mall, Tampines Mall, Northpoint City, and Waterway Point.

Previously, Singtel’s 5G network was limited to specific estates at launch.

Indoor 5G coverage started only earlier this year - making the current state of network expansion an important milestone in Singtel’s first year of 5G network breadth and depth.

“With the maturing of 5G technology, we’re excited to unlock the benefits of a 5G-enabled reality for consumers and enterprises.

"Its potential to transform business models and deliver enhanced products and services on a scale like never before, will spur Singapore’s digital economy as the country moves into post-COVID recovery.

"As part of our strategic reset to focus on 5G, we are accelerating our roll-out and the creation of new services.

"We’re proud to be leading the 5G charge and forging the next chapter of this digital era,” said Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, Group CEO of Singtel.

Multi-access edge computing for SG enterprises

4K resolution livestream of S.E.A. Aquarium at Singtel UNBOXED.

PHOTO: Singtel

Singtel said enterprises could look forward to faster connectivity, lower latency, and higher bandwidth capacities for connected infrastructure.

Using MEC (multi-access edge computing), Singtel’s 5G network for businesses offer services like real-time computing, data storage and retrieval, data analytics, and AI services at the edge (of the cloud).

Recent partnerships for real-world 5G usage

Formula Square remote-controlled car race using Singtel's 5G connection.

PHOTO: Singtel

Singtel has not been idle, having deployed several real-world use cases that cut across both consumer and business examples, such as:

5G-powered remote virtual racing, where it partnered with Formula Square at Southside, Sentosa, for a lag-free race where the drivers control a real-time, virtual interfaced while connected to unmanned, remote-controlled cars.

4K Live Streaming, where Singtel and S.E.A. Aquarium did Singapore’s first underwater 5G livestream. Visitors to view marine life in real-time without getting wet. The livestream was broadcasted at UNBOXED.

Enhancing the arts by working with National Gallery Singapore, and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay.

Collaborating with Samsung and Zoom to introduce a Productivity Data Pass Plan for data-free 5G usage of Zoom, on top of Samsung DeX compatibility.

Singtel also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ericsson and other global industry partners on the growth of 5G in Singapore.

In essence, the MOU allows companies to use Singtel’s 5G to test facilities, features, and solutions before deployment around the world.

ALSO READ: Singtel launches 5G standalone (5G SA) network in Singapore

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.