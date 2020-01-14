Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hot pot restaurants

PHOTO: Video screengrabs
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It’s something that you’ve either done before or wish you did: bringing your own ingredients to a hot pot restaurant in lieu of paying for the ones on the menu. 

Hitting Chinese hot pot joints with friends and family has pretty much become a new religion for many Singaporeans, with the likes of Hai Di Lao, Spice World, and Imperial Treasure assigned as culinary churches. 

It’s the same for folks in China too, and the latest trend spreading across social media involves some cheeky antics at hot pot restaurants. That is, sneaking in raw ingredients into the eatery and tossing ‘em into their boiling soups and stocks when the employees aren’t looking. 

It gets pretty ridiculous too, with patrons smuggling whole chickens, fish and vegetables in their bags before quickly dropping them into the pot. Cue the (annoying) laugh track. 

READ: Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao

Tết nhất tới nơi rồi, tiền sắm tết còn chẳng có thì liêm sỉ gì tầm này nữa, anh chị em vào học bí kíp ăn lẩu sang chảnh ngon bổ rẻ nhé 😅 😅 Cre : CFMEO TV

Posted by Mũi Cà Mau on Thursday, 9 January 2020

Of course, we’re in no way endorsing the stunts because, you know, salmonella. If you’re already buying your own ingredients, might as well hold a hot pot party at home — Hai Di Lao sells its soup base for cheap at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets anyway. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital viral viral videos Food trends

TRENDING

Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
Aliff Aziz flashes himself and throws chair during dispute outside restaurant
&#039;Dangerous proof&#039; dropped from 1MDB final audit report
'Dangerous proof' dropped from 1MDB final audit report
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Musicians &#039;play Carlos Ghosn&#039; by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze
Musicians 'play Carlos Ghosn' by squeezing into instrument cases in web craze

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES