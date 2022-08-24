Sony's PlayStation VR2 launching in early 2023

The next generation of Sony’s PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation VR 2, now has a definite release window.

After months of tricking information, the tech giant has confirmed that the upcoming device is arriving sometime in early 2023, and it’ll only work with the PS5.

The news comes after details of the design were revealed earlier this year, though pricing has yet to be determined. Sony is promising a lot for the PSVR 2, however, so it will likely be more highly-priced that one’d like.

Apart from displays that add up to 4K resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, users can also expect a 110-degree field of view, foveated rendering, which makes certain parts of an image appear sharper than others, and finger-touch detection.

Unlike its predecessor, the new headset won’t use a camera connected to your console to track movements and will instead feature inside-out tracking. As its cameras are in charge of motion tracking, users will be able to see their surroundings while wearing the headset.

At launch, the PSVR2 will have a lineup of about 20 “major” games, including device-exclusive title Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and VR versions of No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village.

It could face some stiff competition, though, especially with the shortage of PS5 stock, and Meta’s plans to launch its high-end Project Cambria headset later this year.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.