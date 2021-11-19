Sorry Star Wars fans, you’ll never get to touch the ‘real’ lightsaber

We have a bad feeling about this. Sorry Star Wars fans but the 'real' lightsaber that has been teased countless times as part of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser promos, is out of bounds.

The 'real' lightsaber, which features a glowing retractable blade, was first unveiled in theory in April 2021, before making its way onto the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser promo where fans saw an actress dressed as Rey perform some sick moves with the lightsaber.

The lightsaber later appeared in the Walt Disney Imagineering Innovation Showcase video as part of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction promo.

While the jawdropping lightsaber replica will indeed feature at Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel, Disney won't be letting you touch that lightsaber for yourself (via GameSpot and IGN).

"Unfortunately, that lightsaber isn't for guests to use or purchase. It's strictly for use by the performers," wrote IGN about their visit to the hotel.

"Instead, you will be given what feels like a high-end, yet slimmed-down lightsaber replica with a fixed blade. You power it up and all of the sounds and vibrations you would expect are there, but if you walk in expecting to get to play with the new one Disney has developed, let this serve as a warning."

Gamespot, who was also at the hotel preview, wrote, "[Scott] Trowbridge confirmed in a group interview that guests will never actually use that lightsaber, but that it will be part of the Galactic Starcruiser experience."

This news comes as a bummer as many fans have been looking forward to wielding a realistic lightsaber to achieve the dream Star Wars experience. That's just too bad folks.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.