Southeast Asian Internet economy soars past $138.5b, fuelled by e-commerce and ride-hailing demand

Retailing doesn't get much more traditional than selling fruit but that has not stopped shop owner Eric Ang embracing digital tech to shift a few more apples and oranges.

Once Mr Ang, who runs Xing Hong Fresh Fruits at 628 Ang Mo Kio Market and Food Centre, arranges his wares on the wet market counters, he attaches his smartphone to a light stand and switches on Facebook Live.

That allows him to hawk his produce via live streaming for a few hours at a time a couple of days a week.

Mr Ang, 33, is among the many people across South-east Asia - including those working in traditional sectors - who are fuelling the region's booming Internet economy.

It is estimated that this economy will exceed US$100 billion (S$138.5 billion) in gross merchandise value (GMV) this year, more than tripling in size over the past four years, according to a report from Google, Temasek Holdings and consulting firm Bain & Company.