Spider-Man and Venom are coming to Disney+ in Singapore

Spider-Man and Venom are finally launching on Disney+ in Singapore, the streaming service announced on Tuesday (June 14).

A slate of five Spider-Man films and Venom will arrive on June 17, including some of the earlier films starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Here's a list of all the films coming to the streaming service:

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

The Amazing Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Venom

Unfortunately, there's no word on whether 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home will eventually be making their way to Disney+.

The announcement is nevertheless a huge win for Disney. The company last year inked a multi-year content licensing agreement with Sony to bring Spider-Man and other films to Disney+ and Hulu.

The deal also covers Sony's theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026. So while Disney may not get to host the new Spider-Man films right after they premiere in theatres, they will likely get to add them to their flagship streaming service eventually.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.