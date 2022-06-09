What to watch in June on Disney+ and Netflix

Ever since the start of the pandemic, we've spent twice as much time watching shows on our streaming apps than in the previous years.

And while the Covid-19 measures have started to ease in Singapore, and with more of us spending more time out of our house, we have to admit that we're still guilty of binge-watching our favourite shows, until it's past our bedtime.

From Disney+ to Netflix, the list of shows that are ever-growing, and so it comes as no surprise that at times, we're uncertain of what shows we should start watching.

But fret not. In this new monthly roundup, we've decided to do the legwork to find out the most popular, trending shows for you to add to your watch list.

Stranger Things season four

PHOTO: Netflix

The wait is finally over! Stranger Things is finally back with yet another season and we couldn't be more thrilled.

In this season, six months after the Battle of Starcourt, the young heroes of Hawkins are separated for the first time, and find themselves struggling to navigate their way through high school. However, just when they thought that their lives were back to normal, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces.

And while the story unfolds with new nightmare-inducing villains of both the human and supernatural sort, you'll also get to witness unexpected tag teams within the cast, including new additions like Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn).

But if you've already binge-watched all seven episodes, then you'll be glad to know that the show doesn't just end on a major cliffhanger but it's only the first part of the series' penultimate season.

In fact, it has been confirmed that part two will launch on July 1, 2022 — just six weeks after the mid-season finale, coming in at only two episodes in length. The first will clock in at 85 minutes in length, while the finale will be two-and-a-half hours long.

Stranger Things season four is now on Netflix.

Ms. Marvel

PHOTO: Disney+

Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City.

As an avid gamer, who also loves fan fiction, you could say that Kamala is a megafan when it comes to superheroes — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

However, as a student, Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home. But things start to change when she realises that she has superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to.

Ms. Marvel will air on Disney+ from June 8.

Link: Eat, Love, Kill

PHOTO: Disney+

When a famous chef suddenly shares someone else's emotions and breaks down into tears in front of a restaurant full of customers, he is driven to revisit his past and the mysterious disappearance of his sister.

He then drops everything and finds himself returning back to his hometown. Unexpectedly, in the midst of it all, he also finds himself falling in love with a mysterious woman with a secret of her own.

Link: Eat, Love, Kill is now on Disney+.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area

PHOTO: Netflix

Fans of Money Heist, this one's for you.

The South Korean television series based on the Spanish heist crime drama is now set in Korea, in the same fictional universe as the original.

Here, North Korea and South Korea have reached a unifying agreement to erase the border, and have also settled to create a single unified currency for the people to use. However, just when the people thought that the union between the two countries would benefit them financially, the rich only got richer, and the poor only got poorer.

The Professor played by Yoo Ji-tae, then approaches Tokyo played by Jun Jong-seo, with a plan to steal four trillion won from the Korea Unified Mint.

After assembling a group of thieves to pull off the heist, chaos ensues as hostages are taken and a joint task force led by South Korean negotiation specialist Seon Woo-jin and former North Korean special agent Cha Moo-hyuk is formed to stop them.

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area will air on Netflix from June 24.

Peaky Blinders season six

PHOTO: Netflix

After two long years, Peaky Blinders will be back for its sixth and final season.

Taking off from exactly where it left in season five, the Shelbys will be dealing with the pressure of Mosley's ideology, and the fear of his ideas running rampant through the UK.

Four years later, Prohibition's end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.

Peaky Blinders season six will air on Netflix from June 10.

The Umbrella Academy season three

PHOTO: Netflix

Following the events at the end of season two, the new trailer for the third season of The Umbrella Academy reveals that the siblings have gone back to the year 2019, where things are a lot different and not quite as they should be.

In short, they have entered a different reality or shall we universe, in which a new team, called The Sparrows are in charge, which eventually leads to both groups clashing with one another.

The Umbrella Academy: Season three will air on Netflix from June 22.

Bling Empire

PHOTO: Netflix

Netflix's smash-hit reality show, Bling Empire is back with a second season!

If you didn't already know, the shows follows a group of wealthy Asians living and socialising in Los Angeles, offering a glimpse into the real-life Crazy Rich Asian story, as they flaunt their luxurious lifestyles, designer clothes, and party-filled calendars.

However, if you haven't watched season one, then don't worry because you don't have to catch up or know what's going on to enjoy the latest season.

With eight 40-minute-long episodes in total, the series is one that's worth binging on over the weekends. Some of the familiar faces from the first series will also make an appearance in the new season.

This includes Kelly and Andrew, Kim and Kevin, Christine Chiu, and more. Of course, there will also be new faces in the show as well, like reality star Dorothy Wang and social media influencer and philanthropist Mini Morris.

We definitely recommend this show if you're into reality television programs, a fan of the first season, or even if you're a big fan of Crazy Rich Asians.

Bling Empire season two is now on Netflix.

Happiness

PHOTO: TvN

Can't get enough of Korean zombie thrillers like All Of Us Are Dead? Well, you're in for a real treat because Netflix has also unveiled a new series for you to binge watch. Enter Happiness.

In a high rise apartment building in South Korea, residents from diverse backgrounds are exposed to a new infectious disease that turns them into zombies.

Starring Han Hyo-Joo who plays Yoon Sae-Bom as a member of a special police squad, and Park Hyung-Sik who plays Jung Yi-Hyunu, a detective, the two first met in high school of which they ended up they lived in the same high rise apartment building together as a couple.

However, because of the outbreak, the apartment was sealed off and the two worked hand in hand along with the other residents to fight off those who have turned into zombies and struggle to survive together over the next few weeks.

Happiness is now on Netflix.

Senior Year

PHOTO: Netflix

If you're looking for a good laugh, then this new lighthearted film might just be right up your alley.

The story follows the life of Stephanie Conway, a cheerleader who is played by Rebel Wilson. Otherwise known as the captain of the cheerleading team, she's known as the most popular girl at Harding High and she's also dating the quarterback.

Girls want to be her and guys want to be with her. What a dream right?

However, Stephanie's life came to a pause when she falls off a pyramid while doing one of her stunts and falls into a coma, of which she awakens 20 years later (present-day) in the body of a 37-year-old woman.

Having only aged physically, and not knowing anything for the past 20 years, Stephanie goes back to high school and is still set on winning the crown as prom queen.

Senior Year is now on Netflix.

Love, Death & Robots

PHOTO: Netflix

If you're into uncanny worlds, strange creatures and twisted tales, then you need to add Love, Death & Robots to your watch list, stat.

Based on several different genres, Love, Death & Robots boasts a collection of animated short stories that spans from science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy.

As part of the third season, you can expect to find episodes which range from seven to 21 minutes long and will include tales that explore alternate histories, life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city and a plot for world domination by super-intelligent yogurt.

And if you haven't started watching the first two season, you don't have to catch up as all of the episodes are different from one another and are based off different stories and genres!

Love, Death & Robots is now on Netflix.

Obi Wan Kenobi

PHOTO: Disney+

Fans of a galaxy far, far away, this one's for you. Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, otherwise known as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

While there is a 19 year gap between the events of Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, the upcoming series will still take place when Obi-Wan is still in hiding on Tatooine and before Luke Skywalker learns about his destiny.

In the new series you can expect to see the reunion of Ewan McGregor with Hayden Christensen, as well as other renowned actors like Indira Varma from Game of Thrones, Rupert Friend from Homeland and Moses Ingram from The Queen's Gambit.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now on Disney+.

Tomorrow

PHOTO: Mbc

Tomorrow is a fantasy action series that tells the story of a group of grim reapers who perform the exact opposite of what conventional Grim Reapers (that we know) are supposed to do.

Instead of guiding souls to the afterlife, these grim reapers, ensure that the souls remain very much intact in their current lives. In this case, Choi Jun-Woong witnessed a man trying to end his life and decides to stop him.

When this happened, he met grim reapers Koo Ryeon and Im Ryoog-Gu, who were said to belong to a crisis management team. Their main objective is to save suicidal people.

As the story unfolds, Cho Jun-Woong ends up in a coma and eventually becomes half-human and half-spirit, which led him to be part of the grim reapers as the newest member of the crisis management team.

Tomorrow is now on Netflix.

This article was first published in Her World Online.