Netflix gets the call for new Ghostbusters animated series

Who ya gonna call?

Netflix, it seems, since it is now developing a new Ghostbusters animated series led by executive producers Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno) and Gil Kenan (Monster House) of Ghost Corps Inc which oversees the Ghostbusters franchise.

The reveal by Variety is scant on details. No plot details and no writers have been shared.

Reitman and Kenan recently co-wrote 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife which our reviewer found to have honoured and respected the past while taking a bold step into a new future.

Extreme Ghostbusters (1997).

​​​​​​PHOTO: Twitter/KyleDodsonFunny

If the project gets the green light, it will only be the third animated series of the Ghostbusters franchise to be made.

The franchise's storied history began with the original 1984 Ghostbusters film before it spun off two animated series — the 140-episode The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991) followed by the 40-episode Extreme Ghostbusters (1997).

25 years is a long time to wait in between series but Ghostbusters: Afterlife has shown that there is still a fanbase for the franchise (a sequel to Afterlife is in the works). Let's hope that the new Ghostbusters animated series on Netflix will be a good one.

In the meantime, you can watch the classic animated series on YouTube: The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.