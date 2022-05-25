Sony chairman Tom Rothman says more Ghostbusters movies are coming

More Ghostbusters films are in the works at Sony! Not too long ago, Sony announced at CinemaCon that a Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is in the works. Now, fans can expect to see even more additions to the franchise.

In an interview with Deadline, Sony Pictures Entertainment head Tom Rothman shared that Sony will be focusing on their franchise universes as well as original content.

"We have plenty of franchise universes with which to operate in, but since I have Deadline here, I want to say, and please include this, OK? Everyone will say, yeah you did $3 billion but it's all sequels and superheroes. It was not all that. There was Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Little Women. This summer, we've got Bullet Train, from David Leitch, with Brad Pitt, a pure original, R-rated rock 'em, sock 'em action movie for grownups. And Where the Crawdads Sing, a big bestseller with an up-and-coming actress, Daisy Edgar Jones, for women. I absolutely believe that women will come back to the box office."

- Tom Rothman

PHOTO: IMDb.com, Inc

It seems like Rothman has plenty up his sleeves from heart-pumping action, bringing more women-led films to the box office as well as building a community for beloved franchises and sequels.

Ghostbuster: Afterlife was an underrated gem for Sony, moviegoers and fans of the 80s film series.

Having seen plenty of unfavourable reboots, Afterlife brought a breath of fresh air into the series as it not only honoured the late Harold Ramis and Ivan Reitman, but also brought back endearing characters and horror-centric elements that had been missing in past iterations.

The coming-of-age film also introduced new characters that will certainly make a comeback in the film's future sequels.

Whilst not much else is known about the sequel, it is likely that the film will see the Ghostbusters back in New York City as they rebuild their brand and hopefully, work together with Egon's grandchildren.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.