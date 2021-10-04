Star Wars: Squadrons is now free to claim on Origin for Amazon Prime members

Hard to imagine it's already almost the one year anniversary since the release of EA's Star Wars: Squadrons. And to celebrate it, EA is offering the game for FREE to all Amazon Prime Members.

The supply of Origin codes are limited, and you have before Nov 4th to claim it, so don't wait too long!

But before you jump into the pilot's seat, don't forget to get hold of a HOTAS flight stick setup for the ultimate dogfighting experience!

If you are already a Prime member, just head here, log in, and claim the Origin code for redemption.

If you are not a Prime member, now might be a good time to consider that free 30-day trial, so you can claim the game for free, and keep it permanently on your EA Origin account.

Moreover, it's only $2.99 per month subsequently, with plenty of free games offered to members each month.

Once you're done claiming Star Wars: Squadrons, don't forget to claim the rest of this month's free games on Prime Gaming before they expired on Nov 2nd:

Alien Isolation (via Epic Games Store)

Ghostrunner (via GOG.com)

Wallace & Gromit: Fright of the Bumblebees

Wallace & Gromit: The Last Resort

Wallace & Gromit: Muzzled!

Wallace & Gromit: The Bogey Man

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky

Blue Fire Tiny Robots Recharged

Song of Horror Complete Edition

Secret Files 3

Whiskey & Zombies: Great Southern Zombie Escape

This article was first published in Geek Culture.