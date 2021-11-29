StarHub launches $150k customer giveaway until end of year

In line with the festive season, and as a giveaway to customers for choosing and staying with StarHub, the telco has announced a $150,000 giveaway where over 1,000 customers will become instant winners of smartphones, hotel stays, and GrabFood vouchers.

No registration is needed with StarHub customers only to play a game found in the Rewards portion of the StarHub app.

Each customer will have one chance to win daily until the end of the year.

In addition to the giveaways, StarHub has also some new mobile offers for new subscribers. These include:

Handset discounts of up to $500 for new and re-contracting customers on Mobile+ two-year plans

Handset discounts of up to $300 and additional 20GB of data for customers signing up for SIM Only plans through EasyGo

HubBundle at $79.90 monthly, which includes a SIM Only plan with 5G and 1Gbps Broadband, with a free Netflix subscription, 12 months of Disney+, and two free units of StarHub Smart Wi-Fi

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.