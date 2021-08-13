StarHub's price plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are out

StarHub’s Mobile+ plans are now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets on a two-year contract.
Specifically for the green telco, pre-orders have begun and will stay open until Sept 5, 2021. The devices will reach StarHub customers from Sept 7, 2021 onwards. StarHub’s landing page sits here: www.starhub.com/galaxyz
Without further ado:
|StarHub Mobile+ plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3
|Model
|Mobile+ $65 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $95 two-year plan
|Mobile+ $155 two-year plan
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
(128GB storage)
|$649
|$359
|$0
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
(256GB storage)
|$749
|$449
|$0
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
(256GB storage)
|$1,299
|$899
|$399
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
(512GB storage)
|$1,599
|$1,199
|$699
StarHub's bonuses include:
- Instant access to StarHub 5G
- Getting to try GeForce Now cloud gaming for free (beta signup page here)
- Free Caller Number Display (Caller ID), SIM card, and registration
These bonuses are on top of Samsung’s original pre-order bonus, where users who get either Galaxy Z phone are entitled to a Samsung e-voucher (up to $250 value) and one year of Samsung Care+ (worth $199).
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.