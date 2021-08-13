StarHub's price plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are out

Liu Hongzuo
Hardware Zone
PHOTO: Starhub

StarHub’s Mobile+ plans are now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets on a two-year contract.

Specifically for the green telco, pre-orders have begun and will stay open until Sept 5, 2021. The devices will reach StarHub customers from Sept 7, 2021 onwards. StarHub’s landing page sits here: www.starhub.com/galaxyz

Without further ado:

StarHub Mobile+ plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3
Model Mobile+ $65 two-year plan Mobile+ $95 two-year plan Mobile+ $155 two-year plan
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
(128GB storage)		 $649 $359 $0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
(256GB storage)		 $749 $449 $0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
(256GB storage)		 $1,299 $899 $399
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
(512GB storage)		 $1,599 $1,199 $699

StarHub's bonuses include:

  • Instant access to StarHub 5G
  • Getting to try GeForce Now cloud gaming for free (beta signup page here)
  • Free Caller Number Display (Caller ID), SIM card, and registration

These bonuses are on top of Samsung’s original pre-order bonus, where users who get either Galaxy Z phone are entitled to a Samsung e-voucher (up to $250 value) and one year of Samsung Care+ (worth $199).

ALSO READ: StarHub launches GeForce Now in Sept; playing graphic intensive games on mobile now a reality

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

#Starhub #Samsung #smartphones