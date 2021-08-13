StarHub's price plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are out

StarHub’s Mobile+ plans are now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets on a two-year contract.

Specifically for the green telco, pre-orders have begun and will stay open until Sept 5, 2021. The devices will reach StarHub customers from Sept 7, 2021 onwards. StarHub’s landing page sits here: www.starhub.com/galaxyz

Without further ado:

StarHub Mobile+ plans for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 Model Mobile+ $65 two-year plan Mobile+ $95 two-year plan Mobile+ $155 two-year plan Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

(128GB storage) $649 $359 $0 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

(256GB storage) $749 $449 $0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

(256GB storage) $1,299 $899 $399 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

(512GB storage) $1,599 $1,199 $699

StarHub's bonuses include:

Instant access to StarHub 5G

Getting to try GeForce Now cloud gaming for free (beta signup page here)

Free Caller Number Display (Caller ID), SIM card, and registration

These bonuses are on top of Samsung’s original pre-order bonus, where users who get either Galaxy Z phone are entitled to a Samsung e-voucher (up to $250 value) and one year of Samsung Care+ (worth $199).

