StarHub launches travel insurance and doubles your roaming data

StarHub customers planning overseas holidays can do so with peace of mind by taking up TravelProtection, a travel insurance plan that is underwritten by Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited and covers subscribers from medical expenses (up to $200,000) including Covid-19 to loss of or damage to baggage, travel delay, trip cancellation, and more.

Available through the StarHub app, StarHub customers can choose the dates they'd like to be covered by TravelProtection from only $3.80 per day.

They will also have the option to extend this protection to their travel companions, by selecting the duo option at $7.40 daily or the family option at $10.50 daily. For convenience, fees will be merged with their monthly bill.

They are also covered for any phone and SIM card replacement arising out of burglary, theft, or robbery during the trip.

To make your holidays even more enjoyable, StarHub is doubling the data allowance they normally provide through DataTravel.

Starting from just $5, the simplest plan now offers 2GB (usually 1GB) of roaming data, which is valid for three days in Asia Pacific destinations.

Customers planning to spend more time abroad can select the $20 plan for 6GB (usually 3GB) of roaming data, valid for 30 days across multiple trips and destinations.

This isn't the first insurance coverage we've seen from a Singapore telco. Singtel and Great Eastern launched a range of general insurance products for their mutual customers a few years ago.

