Suit up for the first Kamen Rider virtual run from now till October 2021

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Kamen Rider, Thailand’s official licensed representation of Masked Rider, DEX, has collaborated with Toei Company Japan to bring us the first Kamen Rider virtual run ever – Rider Virtual Run 2021.

Starting July 1 until Oct 31, 2021, fans from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia can register and join the virtual run. Participants can select between the 15km or 50km run, and will have until Nov 30 to submit their running proof.

There will be three different “era” or race packs participants can choose from with each entitling a different T-shirt design and medal. Additionally, the 15km and 50km races will each have a variety of categories with different entitlements.

The three categories for the 15km race includes:

Single Pack (Classic Showa, Trendy Heisei, or Rookie Reiwa – 750 Baht or S$30)

Rider Virtual Run T-shirt (according to your selected pack)

Medal (according to your selected pack, for finishers only)

Race BIB

E-BIB (can be downloaded)

E-Certificate (can be downloaded for finishers only)

Ultimate Pack (1,950 Baht or S$80)

Rider Virtual Run T-shirt (design of your choice)

V1 Medal, Kuuga Medal, and Zero-One Medal (for finishers only)

Medal Stand

Limited Edition Finisher Towel (for finishers only)

Race BIB

E-BIB (can be downloaded)

E-Certificate (can be downloaded for finishers)

Henshin Pack (1,950 Baht or S$80)

Rider Virtual Run T-shirt (Rookie Reiwa)

Zero-One Medal (for finishers only)

DX Hiden Zero-One Driver Belt (for finishers only)

Race BIB

E-BIB (can be downloaded)

E-Certificate (can be downloaded for finishers)

For the 50km race, the categories include:

Triple Pack (1,950 Baht or S$80)

Rider Virtual Run T-shirt x three (designs and variations of your choice)

V1 Medal, Kuuga Medal, and Zero-One Medal (for finishers only)

Three x Race BIB

E-BIB (can be downloaded)

E-Certificate (can be downloaded for finishers only)

Ultimate Pack (1,950 Baht or S$80)

Rider Virtual Run T-shirt (design of your choice)

V1 Medal, Kuuga Medal, and Zero-One Medal (for finishers only)

Medal Stand (for finishers only)

Limited Edition Finisher Towel (for finishers only)

Race BIB

E-BIB (can be downloaded)

E-Certificate (can be downloaded for finishers only)

Runner’s entitlement (T-shirt and BIB) will be delivered after registration and will take three to five working days.

Besides that, there’s also a range of Rider Virtual Run merchandise anyone can purchase including a Masked Rider Bluetooth Speaker, face masks, bottles, bags, caps, T-shirts, and more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.