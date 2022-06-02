Summer Game Fest 2022 kicks off June 9 with over 30 studios and publishers

With the absence of E3 continuing for another year, those starved for gaming news and reveals need to fret too much.

This June period will see a number of showcases from publishers and studios alike, and one of those is Summer Game Fest 2022. The annual event will bring together a strong lineup of developers, publishers, and more, and will hopefully deliver even more gaming goodness.

With a list of more than 30 partners that will increase over the coming days, it is fair to say that gamers will have more reasons to tune in. The confirmed list of companies making an appearance at the show includes:

2K

Activision

Atlus

Bandai Namco

Bloober Team

Capcom

Coffee Stain

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Digital Extremes

Dotemu

EA

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Frost Giant Games

Humble Games

Level Infinite

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

Netflix

PlayStation

Raw Fury

Samsung Gaming Hub

SEGA

Square Enix

Skybound Games

Steam

Studio MDHR

Tribeca Festival

Warner Bros Games

Xbox

There is still plenty of time before Summer Game Fest 2022 kicks off officially on June 9, so expect the list to grow. More importantly, what can we expect from the show? More awesome games, updates, and announcements will be welcomed, and we will be sure to keep an eye out for potential leaks in the next week or so.

For those hoping to catch Summer Game Fest 2022 Live, here are the important details you need to catch the show on YouTube and Twitch:

North America: 11am PDT / 12pm MDT / 1pm CDT / 2pm EDT

UK/Ire: 7pm BST

Europe: 8pm CEST / 9pm EEST

Asia/Oceania: 2am SGT / 3am JST / 4am AEST

This article was first published in Geek Culture.