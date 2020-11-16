Super Mario Bros Nintendo game & watch is out now on Amazon Singapore with free shipping

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., Nintendo has rolled out a modern take on the classic Game & Watch handheld.

The new handheld will feed heavily on nostalgia, sporting the exact same classic design and form factor from 1980 with a modern twist.

It will not only include the original Super Mario Bros. game, but also Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2) and the classic Game & Watch: Ball (with extra Super Mario flair).

PHOTO: Nintendo

That’s not all, the handheld will also function as a digital clock, which includes 35 different animations that play at random, filled with Easter eggs and guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes to feed your nostalgia round the clock!

Bet it will sport that kickstand on the back too, just like the original.

The limited production run of the Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. handheld is out now at $139 and will start shipping from 16 November (for Prime members). To date, it is already sold out in the US, UK and Japan.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.