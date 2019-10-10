Synagogue shooting in Germany live-streamed on Twitch

An anti-Semitic attack that killed at least two people in the German city of Halle Wednesday was streamed live for 35 minutes, and eventually seen by around 2,200 people, the online platform Twitch said.

"The account owner streamed this horrific act live on Twitch for 35 minutes, during which time it was viewed by approximately five people," the livestream gaming platform posted on Twitter.

"A recording of the stream, which was automatically generated based on the account's settings, was viewed by approximately 2,200 people in the 30 minutes before the video was flagged and removed from Twitch," according to the platform, which is owned by Amazon.

In a copy of the video obtained by AFP but whose authenticity has not been confirmed by police, the gunman filmed himself launching into a diatribe against women and Jews, before carrying out an attack against a synagogue in the East German city on the holy day of Yom Kippur as well as at a Turkish restaurant.