Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection serves up 13 retro games in 2022

Konami announced Thursday (March 10) that Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo are back from the sewers with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection!

Together with Nickelodeon, 13 games from Konami's archive of retro 8-bit, 16-bit, and arcade Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be coming to Sony Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The 13 titles part of The Cowabunga Collection include:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will be released sometime in 2022 for a suggested retail price of US$39.99 (S$54)

In other TMNT news, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge has added April O'Neil as a playable fighter and a new reboot film for Paramount Pictures is reportedly in the development too. What can we say? It's about to be a good time for TMNT fans.

