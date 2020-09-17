This Telegram bot lets you find the nearest 7-Eleven outlets with Slurpee machines

With the forecast of cool, rainy days coming to an end soon, a cold cup of icy sugary slush would be a much-needed treat to endure the familiar Singapore heat.

Alas, while 7-Eleven outlets can be found nearly everywhere, not all of them have machines that dispense Slurpee.

Contrary to popular belief, the brain freeze-inducing drink is not available in every store, Redditor u/MeePokUncle found out. The same individual behind other Telegram programs like @rainkorkorbot (which displays where it’s raining in Singapore) then decided to make Slurpee-hunting a lot easier, with yet another single-purpose Telegram bot dedicated to finding the nearest slushy-slinging 7-Eleven outlets to you.

“I made a Telegram Bot to let you find the nearest 7-Eleven outlets with Slurpee machines in Singapore,” the Redditor posted. “Now all that’s left is to pray that it isn’t broken/cleaning.”

The path to icy sweetness proved to be pretty easy. Look for “The Slurpee Network” or "@slurpeebot" on Telegram and tap a button to let the app look for the nearest Slurpee machines according to your location. A few options are provided too just in case.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Telegram

Fellow Redditors rejoiced over the program, especially those nostalgic for the halcyon days of 7-Eleven when quick snacks like Tong Garden’s Craze Hottis, Taquitos, and mashed potatoes flowed like molten Mr Softees.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit

Speaking of which, u/MeePokUncle will be looking into replicating the service for 7-Eleven Mr Softee machines too, which are arguably rarer than Slurpee machines.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Reddit

Just don’t ask the programmer to do one for McFlurry machines.

ilyas@asiaone.com