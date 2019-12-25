Useful Telegram chatbot tells you where it's raining in Singapore

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
Despite the glut of sickening group chats and repulsive pervs spreading around explicit content on the platform, Telegram is actually a really useful messaging app if you value privacy and handy chatbots. Stickers too, of course. 

Chatbots, you ask? Why, yes. Just look at the number of articles you can find when Googling for the best Telegram channels to subscribe to in Singapore — from shopping deals to part-time job offers.

The latest one that’ll you find worthwhile is none other than @rainkorkor, an automated Telegram bot that can fetch official weather data and let you know if it’s raining anywhere across the island. 

Redditor u/MeePokUncle plugged his creation on the Singapore subreddit on Dec 22, encouraging folks to check it out on Telegram. The automated bot is programmed to extract data from the National Environment Agency and deliver the current weather conditions on the Singapore map via an image or a GIF. 

All done in a friendly, Singlish-fuelled manner. It’s similar to fellow friendly chatbot Bus Uncle, but instead of announcing bus arrival timings, it’s meteorological conditions. 

Made a Telegram bot to get data from NEA to show where it’s raining! It’s @rainkorkorbot on Telegram if you guys wanna check it out :) from r/singapore

Considering the ongoing rainy season and all, we imagine @rainkorkor would be an essential channel to have on Telegram.

Alternatively, there’s always the Meteorological Service Singapore’s official app that does pretty much the same thing, just without the amiable Singaporean chatter. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

