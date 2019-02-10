What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content

Tumblr can ban NSFW posts and Singapore can block access to adult sites all they want, but porn always finds a way.

Despite various attempts to shut them down, platforms spreading lewd content involving Singaporeans can always be found if you look at the right places. While these platforms are typically used for non-nefarious purposes, the likes of Instagram, WhatsApp and even Google Drive can be utilised to circulate illegal content — including child pornography.

With Tumblr out of the picture, the glut of local smut has since migrated to Telegram chats, which are well able to host tens of thousands of users in a single private group.

The anonymity ensured by Telegram (you don’t have to make your phone number visible) furthers the popularity of these private spaces. Members can simply hide behind handles and pseudonyms to lurk or even contribute pornographic materials involving young Singaporean women — most of which are shared without the ladies’ permission.

One particular Telegram group chat that has been blowing up on Twitter the last couple of days? “SG Nasi Lemak”, a group that holds way more raunch and obscenity than what its name would imply.

wTF IS SG NASI LEMAK AND WHY DOES IT EXIST — chels (@chelspykerman) October 2, 2019

What is SG Nasi Lemak?

The group is no longer live on Telegram, but at the point of its closure, it had over 44,000 active members — a shocking number that’s made even more appalling when it was revealed within chats that there were up to 46,000 at its peak.

It would seem that the recently shuttered SG Nasi Lemak group is not even the first of its kind. Judging from its handle (@SGNasiLemak4) and other similar handles found via a global search on Telegram, this could be the group’s fourth iteration — and its biggest one.

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

We managed to gain access to SG Nasi Lemak before it shut down and found four primary purposes of the group.

CIRCULATE LEWD IMAGES/VIDEOS

Forming the biggest bulk of the content was pornographic and voyeuristic material of women. Open sharing of nudes and lewd videos was encouraged without any prejudice to age or consent. Nudes of young Malay women were even turned into custom Telegram sticker packs.

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

In other cases, members circulated photos of various clothed women — screenshots of their Instagram pages or grabbed from their social media profiles. One member shared some pictures he surreptitiously took of women on the MRT.

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

One of the group’s administrators disregarded any responsibility about the photos and videos in a dismissive post that puts the blame on the victims instead.

“…you are the one to blame for sharing on social media platforms. You are the stupidest ever person to let your BF/GF take SEXUAL VIDEOS to be leaked out all over the social media platform not just telegram STUPID!”

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

SELL VAPE DEVICES AND JUICES

The platform is also used for individuals to sell cigarettes, vaping devices and various vaping paraphernalia — all very much illegal in Singapore.

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

Speaking to AsiaOne, an anonymous member of SG Nasi Lemak expressed her disdain over the pornographic content, maintaining that she visited the group only to purchase vaping juices needed for her Juul e-cigarette.

SEXUAL SERVICES

Independent sex workers would also advertise their services in the group, openly stating their rates, their assets, and the locations where the deed could be carried out.

SEXUAL-ENHANCEMENT DRUGS

In another recurrent theme, some members sell an assortment of male sexual-enhancement drugs — the kinds that are definitely illegal.

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

Promising fixes to erectile dysfunction and better stamina in bed, the brands being sold are not unlike the ones seen on the streets of Geylang.

Twitter catches on

Though it's unclear when the group was set up, it was only over the last couple of days that the local Twitterverse became aware of its existence. Twitter user @sajidvhhh posted on Sept 30 about her experience scrolling through the group chat’s content, vowing to expose all the members who make up SG Nasi Lemak.

fucking lucky i have an android spare phone and can enter this shit to see who's inside, im gg to expose all of you mfs 🤭🤭 https://t.co/wLSKQWQ5z9 — apricotprincess (@sajidvhhh) September 29, 2019

SG Nasi Lemak properly blew up after Singaporean celebrities Dee Kosh and Sezairi Sezali brought it up.

Sg Nasi Lemak. Lol. Could you pick a better name? Sick. Porn not enough meh? What else do you want? Insatiable eh men. Seriously. Offense fully intended. Some men are pigs. — Dee Kosh (@TheDeeKosh) September 30, 2019

Is there something inherently wrong with the way we’re raising our boys? 🤔 https://t.co/5tjnaZtfaB — SEZAIRI (@sezairi) September 30, 2019

Since the exposé, some women have expressed their horror after seeing their pictures being shared within the group chat.

hi guys, so I've been mentioned in the infamous sg nasi lemak group chat

if y'all know who this dolt is, please let me know!! thank you <3 pic.twitter.com/0ZBQNNeTi4 — darcel (@DarcelAnastasia) September 30, 2019

Others conveyed their dismay over seeing known friends inside the group — including other women.

Goddamn my ex and some of my friends are in the SG Nasi Lemak tele eeeeee when I saw the gc name on his phone back then I legit thought it was about food reviews or some shit knn disgusting men — Asyran Nabilah (@purplekittensxx) September 30, 2019

WTF I FOUND SOME OF MY FRIENDS IN THAT SICK SG NASI LEMAK GRP — deshaa🦌 (@deshalini_) October 1, 2019

Y'all I found my friends in that SG nasi lemak group anddd I'm not surprised 😌 — 𝑺𝒚𝒂 (@shasya_sz) October 1, 2019

Report, closure, and the eventual revival

According to Coconuts Singapore, a Twitter user by the handle of @Eliciayeoxq mentioned that she has since filed a police report.

There is a difference between this two. As for porn, both ladies and the gentlemen agree on showing their bodies worldwide and are fully aware that guys will jerk. As for SG nasi lemak, the ladies are not aware of their picture being used for y'all sicko to jerk off. https://t.co/sEiy09R9Pe — xxx (@_nadyyah_) October 1, 2019

Since then, SG Nasi Lemak is no longer available on Telegram, though it’s unclear if the Singapore Police Force played any role in it.

But knowing the nature of internet platforms, it’s safe to say that a subsequent version of SG Nasi Lemak would emerge again in the future once the commotion has died down.

After all, the Telegram chat group SG XMM — which had a previous life as SG Telebabes — is still out there with thousands of members sharing images of uniformed school girls.

Literally Nasi Lemak

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab

One positive offshoot that has come out from the ghastly hullaballoo is another Telegram group chat similarly titled SG Nasi Lemak. This time around, they’re taking back the name of the beloved dish — over 100 members are chatting about actual nasi lemak and where to find them. Wholesome.

PHOTO: Telegram screengrab



ilyas@asiaone.com