'Business has increased by 30%': Local drivers see improvement amid LTA enforcement against illegal ride-hailing services

As Singapore ramps up enforcement efforts against drivers providing illegal ride-hailing services within the country and across the border, local licensed drivers are reportedly seeing their business pick up.

Many of the drivers offering illegal cross-border point-to-point rides or chartered transport hail from Malaysia and charge less, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A limousine driver surnamed Chen told the Chinese evening daily that such unlawful services is a major point of discontent among Singapore drivers.

But since the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) clampdown, he said that illegal ride-hailing drivers from Malaysia do not dare to offer their services, leading to a "boom" in business for local drivers.

"My business these few days has increased by 30 per cent," Chen added.

At least another five local drivers also told the Chinese daily that they have been picking up more passengers.

Liang, 72, said that he still sees some illegal ride-hailing foreign drivers on the weekend, but there are fewer drivers as compared to before the crackdown.

Two cabbies surnamed Xie and Chen reportedly said the number of passengers engaging their service has increased by 10 per cent recently.

Cai, 71, who spoke to Shin Min at Sentosa's taxi stand, also said his business has increased by about 20 per cent.

On Aug 6, LTA nabbed 19 drivers at tourist attractions and checkpoints for providing illegal ride services.

It has been patrolling and receiving tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association regarding the illegal rides.

Since 2022, 136 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles have been caught providing illegal cross-border transport services, the authority told Shin Min.

LTA has said that illegal ride-hailing services often lack proper insurance coverage, pose safety risks and undermine the livelihoods of licensed drivers.

Those found providing such illegal services face up to $3,000 fine, or six months jail, or both. Their vehicles may also be impounded and forfeited.

