Woman taken to hospital after 2 cars collide along Joo Chiat Road

A 31-year-old woman was taken to the hospital following an accident involving two cars along Joo Chiat Road on Monday (Aug 11) afternoon.

A video posted to Xiaohongshu the same day showed several people tending to a person lying on the pavement before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers took over. An ambulance can be seen parked on the side road.

The crash left the right rear bumper of a white car severely damaged, while the white Mitsubishi behind sustained a dent on its front, leaving its hood slightly crumpled.

Debris was also seen scattered across the road between the two cars.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the scene, a female shop assistant nearby said that she saw a passenger in a private-hire car injured after the accident, and a man falling to the ground after getting out of the vehicle.

She added that the two cars had been travelling along the main road and had likely collided in a rear-end crash.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police and SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the road traffic accident along Joo Chiat Road at around 3.10 pm.

A 31-year-old female car passenger was conveyed conscious to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

A 55-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:692563]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com