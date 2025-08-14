Daily roundup: Thai student kicks and rains blows on female teacher for not giving him full marks in exam — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Thai student, 17, kicks, rains blows on female teacher for not giving him full marks in exam

Unhappy over his mid-term exam results, where he scored 18 out of 20 marks, a 17-year-old secondary school student in Thailand took matters into his own hands, violently attacking his teacher.

The incident occurred on Aug 5 at a private school in Uthai Thani province, local media reported... » READ MORE

2. Young Malaysian couple on holiday in Cameron Highlands killed after motorbike crashes along bend

A young Malaysian couple riding home after a short trip to Cameron Highlands died after their motorcycle skidded and crashed on a rainy Thursday (Aug 7).

Chen Baojun (transliteration), 19, and his girlfriend Zhong Shanen, 16, were travelling down the winding mountain road when Chen lost control of the bike while going round a bend, reported Sin Chew Daily... » READ MORE

3. 'I would be crying every day during lunch': Rebecca Lim recalls feeling inadequate in 1st acting role after childbirth

While local actress Rebecca Lim embraces motherhood now, there was once when she had never imagined herself as a parent.

The 38-year-old got candid in the recent episode of Rachel Lim's podcast Who We Are released yesterday (Aug 12). In the hour-long video, she talked about her previous relationships, losing her father, beauty standards and also if she had always wanted to be a mum... » READ MORE

4. 'Business has increased by 30 per cent': Local drivers see improvement amid LTA enforcement against illegal ride-hailing services

As Singapore ramps up enforcement efforts against drivers providing illegal ride-hailing services within the country and across the border, local licensed drivers are reportedly seeing their business pick up.

Many of the drivers offering illegal cross-border point-to-point rides or chartered transport hail from Malaysia and charge less, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

