4 foreigners linked to housebreaking syndicate taken back to Rail Corridor and Bukit Timah

Four alleged members of a Chinese criminal syndicate, who were charged with possessing housebreaking instruments, were taken back to Bukit Timah on Thursday (Aug 14) as part of police investigations.

He Jiao, 38, Zhou Qifa, 36, Yang Chao, 41, and Zhou Yinggui, 36 were allegedly found carrying three screwdrivers and two wrenches near the Greenleaf private estate on the night of Aug 8, according to court documents.

The quartet were charged in court on Aug 10.

On Thursday morning, two of the men were brought to the Rail Corridor in two police cars.

He Jiao, the first suspect to arrive, wore a stoic face when he alighted from the vehicle just before 10.30am.

Flanked by three officers, he was led to a stretch of path near the Bukit Timah Truss Bridge and questioned.

He jutted his head towards the bridge and pointed in that direction in response to questions posed by the officer.

The man left in the police car slightly over five minutes later.

The second suspect, Zhou Qifa, arrived at 10.37am and stepped out of the vehicle with his head kept bowed.

Taken to the same stretch of path along the Rail Corridor, he answered the investigator, who pointed at the same bridge at one point during the questioning. Zhou left about five minutes later.

The four men had been spotted here in the vicinity of the Rail Corridor by patrolling officers on Aug 8 and fled when approached.

The remaining two men in the quartet, Yang Chao and Zhou Yinggui, were also brought to the forested area off Laurel Wood Avenue on Thursday.

The Greenleaf Place estate, where the police were seen searching at on the night of Aug 8, lies on the other side of the green space.

Clothing belonging to to Yang and Zhou Yinggui had been found by police in the forested area.

Yang arrived in a police car at close to 11.15am, looking around at members of the media.

He was led to the walkway outside a condominium, parallel to the forested area, where he and officers paused for several seconds before turning to leave.

The last to arrive was Zhou Yanggui, who initially kept his head bowed but looked up at the forested area when he shuffled down the walkway.

Questioned for about three minutes by the investigating officer, he periodically nodded towards the perpendicular path at the end of the walkway, and towards the forested area.

The police said on earlier Sunday that two men were arrested in the forested areas near the Rail Corridor on Friday night following a search operation.

A third man was arrested at a mall near Clementi the same night while the fourth was arrested at a Geylang hotel on Saturday morning.

The police suspect that they may be linked to three housebreaking cases reported in the area between April and July. One case involved a housebreaking attempt. In the two other cases, about $60,000 worth of valuables were reported missing.

If convicted of possessing housebreaking implements, the men may each be jailed for up to two years, or fined, or both.

