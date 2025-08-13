Jimmy Kimmel has obtained Italian citizenship.

The 57-year-old presenter — who has Katie, 33, and Kevin, 31, with ex-wife Gina Maddy and Jane, 11, and Billy, eight, with spouse Molly McNearney — has Italian heritage on his mother's side so sought to obtain official links to Europe because he is so unhappy with the state of the US under the presidency of Donald Trump.

Speaking on The Sarah Silverman Podcast, he said: "I do have... I did get Italian citizenship, I do have that.

"What's going on is... as bad as you thought it was gonna be, it's so much worse.

"It's just unbelievable. I feel like it's probably even worse than [Trump] would like it to be."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host believes people should "welcome" those who have changed their views on Trump after previously supporting him to be re-elected.

He said: "There are a lot of people... now you see these clips of Joe Rogan saying: 'Why's he doing this? He shouldn't be deporting people.' People go: 'F*** you, you supported him.' I don't buy into that. I don't believe 'F*** you, you supported him.'

"I think the door needs to stay open. If you want to change your mind, that's so hard to do. If you want to admit you were wrong, that's so hard and so rare to do. You are welcome."

The Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? host's comments about Trump come after the US president claimed he and Jimmy Fallon could be "next" to have their shows cancelled after news that the Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026.

Trump wrote on his own Truth Social platform: "The word is, and it's a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes and, shortly thereafter, Fallon will be gone.

"These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television.

"It's really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it! (sic)"

In response, Kimmel posted on Instagram: "I'm hearing you're next. Or maybe it's just another wonderful secret."

His contract for Jimmy Kimmel Live! — which airs on ABC — is set to expire in 2026.

