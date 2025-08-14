2 dead, about 60 evacuated after fire at Jalan Bukit Merah flat

A man and a woman in their 30s died following a blaze that took place at Block 106 Jalan Bukit Merah on Wednesday (Aug 13) afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at around 4pm, according to a Facebook post that day.

Upon arrival, they saw that the living room and bedroom of a unit on the fourth floor were on fire, and worked to extinguish the flames with a water jet.

Amid the operation, firefighters found two unresponsive individuals in the kitchen and immediately carried them out of the unit before conveying them to Singapore General Hospital.

According to police, a 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where they subsequently died.

The police do not suspect foul play and investigations are ongoing.

Two other people from neighbouring units were also conveyed to SGH — one for smoke inhalation and another who felt unwell, SCDF stated.

Around 60 residents from the affected block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

