Singapore delivers ninth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft departed for Jordan on Tuesday (Aug 12) morning to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza for the ninth time.

The RSAF C-130 transport craft left Paya Lebar Air Base carrying medical supplies from the Ministry of Health and food from various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) at about 7.10am.

The NGOs included Humanity Matters, Caritas Humanitarian Aid and Relief Initiatives Singapore, Mercy Relief, and the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation. These were coordinated through the Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre.

The C-130, at the invitation of the Jordanian government, will conduct airdrop operations alongside other foreign air forces to deliver this aid.

This is the transport craft's second time conducting airdrop operations to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, Singapore and Singaporeans have conveyed nine tranches of humanitarian assistance for Gaza, amounting to over $22 million, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

A total of 58 military personnel were deployed for this operation.

At the send-off ceremony for the C-130 transport craft, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim said that Singapore continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

"This humanitarian aid mission shows Singaporeans' commitment to help those in need," he said.

Prof Faishal added that the mission, while aimed at providing humanitarian aid, also poses many risks as the personnel involved will have to enter the conflict zone to carry out their tasks.

"I would like to express our appreciation to our servicemen and women who are involved in this," he said.

"Although Singapore is small...[it] is a country with [a] big heart...We not only galvanise together to help fellow human beings, but [put] it together with sincerity [and] compassion."

Urging Singaporeans to pray for peace and dignity, Prof Faishal added: "Though there are conflicts around the world, including in Gaza, Singaporeans look forward to helping others, and this is where our intentions, our feelings and what we want to do for others come in together as one."

'Our way of showing compassion'

Also present at the event was Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Defence Zaqy Mohamad, who said that Mindef remains deeply concerned with the dire humanitarian situations in Gaza.

He added that this operation "reflects the SAF's operational readiness and commitment and professionalism to aid those in need".

"This is our way of showing compassion, from right here in Singapore, to the people of Gaza through assistance and co-operation with our various NGOs and Ministry of Health."

Like Prof Faishal, Zaqy expressed gratitude towards the servicemen and service women for who volunteered for the operation despite the risks it poses.

He also thanked the Jordanian Armed Forces for facilitating and inviting the SAF on the mission.

Minister of State for Defence, Desmond Choo, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Singapore Qais Biltaji, Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Shamsher Zaman, and Singapore's Representative to the Palestinian Authority Hawazi Daipi, also attended the send-off ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Chief of Defence Force Vice Admiral Aaron Beng and Chief of Air Force Major General Kelvin Fan were also present.

