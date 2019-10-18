SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT

It was sometime in late September that RC (not his real name) was suddenly pulled into a private Telegram chat group titled “SharingIsCaring”.

Prior to the invite, he had been in a Telegram chat group with Singaporean members discussing the random topics of the day, from upcoming events to recent movies and the latest food hotspots. One of its members with the Telegram handle Lust Wander went on to create SharingIsCaring and kicked off a recruitment drive of sorts, inviting others — including RC — into his new secret channel.

But RC’s curiosity soon turned into disgust, dismay and disbelief when he realised what he had got himself into after joining the group. With over 100 members in SharingIsCaring, what they were sharing were images and videos taken of unsuspecting adult women and uniformed schoolgirls in MRT trains, pornographic content, and tips on how to be “snipers”, the term used to refer to individuals who capture those content to be shared online.

PHOTO: Screengrab/RC

Wanting a way to expose the group without busting his cover, he created an account on encrypted email service Tutanota and sent an email to AsiaOne on Oct 5. He had read our deep dive into shuttered smut-sharing Telegram group SG Nasi Lemak and thought that we could do the same for SharingIsCaring.

SG Nasi Lemak

While SG Nasi Lemak might have gotten shut down and its administrators nabbed by the police earlier this week, they could be slaying a Hydra — cut off one head and two more shall take its place.