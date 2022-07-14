Tesla's Model Y is finally available in Singapore

Tesla's mid-size Model Y SUV is finally officially available here in Singapore.

The Model Y will be available in two variants, a standard rear-wheel-drive version, and a more powerful all-wheel-drive Performance version.

The former has a 295hp motor that's capable of getting the car from zero to 100km/h in 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 217km/h. Claimed range (WLTP) is 455km.

The latter has dual motors that deliver a total output of 527hp. Coupled with an all-wheel-drive system, it can get from zero to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. Its top speed is 250km/h and its claimed range (WLTP) is 514km.

The Performance version also gets lowered suspension, performance brakes, performance pedals, and a carbon fibre spoiler.

PHOTO: Tesla

Boot space is a reason why one might consider a Model Y. With the seats up, the Model Y has a boot capacity of 867 litres. This expands to a whopping 2,158 litres if you fold the seats down.

All Model Ys in Singapore will come with an all-glass roof, Tesla's Autopilot system, and a Hepa air filtration system. Only the five-seat version will be offered for now.

As for charging, Tesla says it has 24 Superchargers in Singapore right now scattered across eight locations. With its Supercharger, a Model Y Performance can get up to 120km of range with just a five-minute charge.

Availability and pricing

Prices of the Tesla Model Y will start at $142,471 for the rear-wheel-drive version, while prices of the all-wheel-drive Performance version will start at $190,195. These prices are exclusive of COE but inclusive of all EV incentives.

The Model Y is on display right now at Ion Orchard's level one atrium. It will be there from 10am to 10pm daily from now until July 24.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.