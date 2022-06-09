There's a 15-minute time window to edit and unsend messages in iOS 16

One of the headline new features coming to iOS 16 is the ability to undo send and edit messages in the Messages app.

It's a feature that's already present on other messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Apple's implementation, however, is a little different because there's a 15-minute window for users to undo send or edit their messages. After 15 minutes have passed, that option will no longer be available.

The idea is to give users a reasonable window to make changes to messages that they might have accidentally typed or sent.

Additionally, any messages unsent or edited will be marked in the conversation thread and visible to all participants in the chat.

Users will also have the ability to recover messages that they've deleted for up to 30 days.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.