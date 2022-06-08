iOS 16 allows you to lock hidden and recently deleted albums in Photos

Apple introduced a feature in iOS 16 that locks your hidden and recently deleted albums in the Photos app.

By default, the hidden and recently deleted albums are locked and can only be unlocked with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode. You also have the option to hide the hidden album.

Currently, iOS merely removes the photo or video from the main camera roll when you mark it as hidden. The hidden photos and videos are still visible.

iOS 16 will be available later this fall for the iPhone 8 and later.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.