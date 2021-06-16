These good-looking dads on Singapore TikTok have made simps out of all of us

Sometimes it's hard to imagine our parents as anything other than 'uncle' or 'aunty'.

But once upon a time, they were young too. And now, thanks to their children's TikToks, these dads are going viral for their old photos.

These TikToks mostly follow the same format: clips of dads doing 'uncle' or everyday things, followed by a montage of photos from their heyday.

With all due respect....WE ARE IN LOVE.

As our parents used to say back then - hubba hubba!

This dad, who gives us major TVB vibes, was a huge hit, as this TikTok has amassed almost 7,000 adoring comments.

This dad said he was a pretty boy back in the day, and well, he's not wrong.

We're still not convinced that the photos in this mega-viral TikTok aren't of Nam Joo-hyuk.

This dad was not only a model, but according to his daughter, he is one of the most compassionate, loyal, and loving people she knows. Don't you just love when the inside matches the outside?

Cue a plethora of "not me simping over your dad" comments.

This dad's radiant smile and confident stance set our hearts aflutter.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/andreanotyki and screengrab/TikTok/ribenajoe

Responses to these TikToks have ranged from "Why did everyone look like an 80s Hong Kong star", to "he definitely broke hearts", to "this is why I don't want to grow old".

But what can we say - getting older is just a natural part of life, and these dads have aged gracefully from 'oppa' to 'hunkle'.

At any rate, Father's Day is coming up, so we can only hope to see more TikToks like these over the weekend.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.