Tinder and One Esports have joined up to help more gamers find their 'Player 2'

For all intents and purposes, I highly doubt Tinder is something that anyone would naturally associate with competitive video gaming, much less with an organisation as prominent as One Esports.

However, given that these past few years have already been full of surprises, you could say that having both of those entities collaborate is par for the course.

Apparently, Tinder is working on introducing a new Esports Passion category on their app, and they're bringing in One Esports to help with the publicity.

Operating on the grounds that Gaming was one of the top 10 most popular dating categories among Gen Z users in Southeast Asia, this new Passion category aims to double down on that and bring Gen Z folks together over their shared love for gaming.

So, here's where One Esports comes in - their role is to generate and sustain the buzz by introducing special Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (ML: BB) and Arena of Valor (AOV) gaming experiences that are only accessible through the Tinder app.

Unfortunately, we don't really know the specifics yet, so we'll just have to wait for further information on what exactly these experiences entail.

On top of the new addition to their app, Tinder will also be sponsoring the ML: BB Community Tournaments in Indonesia and the Phillippines, while AoV players in Vietnam and Thailand will get to check out exclusive content from popular streamers TMPT VGamer and ThanhTung Streamer.

For our readers in these countries, and are interested in taking part, do make sure to apply soon (as a group of five) because these locally hosted tournaments are set to take place between July 3-4.

Additionally, both companies are also giving out a bunch of freebies to some lucky winners - 10 ML: BB players from Indonesia who add Esports to their list of Passions will receive a gift of 500 diamonds for use in-game, while five AoV players from Vietnam or Thailand will receive special esports merchandise for doing the same.

Singapore gamers? You'll have to just stay tuned.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.