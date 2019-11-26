Toggle will have a dedicated channel to live-stream esports events of SEA Games 2019

It is 2019, the year that playing video games is considered sport enough to be an official medal event at the Southeast Asian Games.

Set to kick off in Manila this Saturday (Nov 30), the 30th SEA Games will have six gold medals up for grabs across multiple video games, including popular titles DOTA 2, Hearthstone, Starcraft II and (ugh) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Singapore will send 20 athletes to compete in all esports events, proving once and for all to all local parents that yes, there is a point to our gaming all-nighters.

To solidify the eminence and stature of esports in the mainstream, there’ll be an entire channel dedicated to it on every Singaporean uncle and auntie’s favourite video app: Toggle.

Now, the boomer generation might not necessarily be well-versed in concepts such as casting, farming and ganking, but the Toggle channel would offer them a chance to dive into the wild world of competitive video gaming. All matches would be screened on the dedicated esports channel throughout the event, which is happening from Dec 5 to 10.

The esports tournament schedule, according to the SEA Games website, is as follows:

Once confirmed, the livestream schedule would be available on the Toggle portal for SEA Games 2019. One can only hope that the country’s best video gamers won’t get caught up in the current mess that’s plaguing the start of the biennial multi-sport event in the Philippines.

