These are the top YouTube videos Singaporeans have been watching in 2019

As Singapore enters the year-end festive season, YouTube has taken the opportunity to release its yearly YouTube Rewind list to look back at the top trending videos that got Singaporeans hooked for hours.

For starters, YouTube Rewind is an annual summation of the site's biggest content creators and internet trends across the year. According to the data, Google found out that local viewers were really excited about the opening of Jewel Changi Airport and this year’s star-studded National Day Parade theme song music video.

“YouTube is a platform that brings people together and connects them with the content they love," said Angeline Leow, Head of Communications in Google Singapore.

"Over the past year, we’ve seen the hours of content uploaded from YouTube channels in Singapore growing by over 50 per cent. This is a testament of a dynamic creator community in Singapore and the magic they create every day to keep viewers coming back for more."

Without further ado, here are what Singaporeans are streaming on YouTube in 2019 On a side note, have you noticed that there seem to be a lot more ads running on YouTube of late? Weird, eh?

Top trending YouTube videos (non-music)

This year, Singaporeans had been captivated by contents across various categories, ranging from "a simple yet heart-warming" food recipe video to an engaging football match between Liverpool and Barcelona.

With much interest in giving back to Mother Nature, Singaporean netizens embraced the environmental conservation idea of rescuing sea turtles. Which makes sense, given that banning plastic straws have been such a thing this year.

Top trending YouTube videos (music)

While we are crooned along to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Senorita with the rest of the world, this year's list shows that Singaporeans continue to express much interest in Asian artistes. Yes, of course we mean K-pop.

Most watched creator videos in Singapore

For the first time, fans of homegrown YouTubers will be treated to the debut of the Most Watched Creator Videos in Singapore list, in celebration of intriguing content that's as Singaporean as you can find.

Also, YouTube will be revealing the list of Year in Search 2019 next Thursday (Dec 12), which comprises of the top trending terms that Singaporeans have been Googling for throughout the year.

For those interested in exploring all the top trending YouTube videos and channels in Singapore can stay tuned on the YouTube Singapore Rewind channel​, which will be updated at 2AM tomorrow.

