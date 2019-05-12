These are the top YouTube videos Singaporeans have been watching in 2019

As Singapore enters the year-end festive season, YouTube has taken the opportunity to release its yearly YouTube Rewind list to look back at the top trending videos that got Singaporeans hooked for hours.
For starters, YouTube Rewind is an annual summation of the site's biggest content creators and internet trends across the year. According to the data, Google found out that local viewers were really excited about the opening of Jewel Changi Airport and this year’s star-studded National Day Parade theme song music video.
“YouTube is a platform that brings people together and connects them with the content they love," said Angeline Leow, Head of Communications in Google Singapore.
"Over the past year, we’ve seen the hours of content uploaded from YouTube channels in Singapore growing by over 50 per cent. This is a testament of a dynamic creator community in Singapore and the magic they create every day to keep viewers coming back for more."
Without further ado, here are what Singaporeans are streaming on YouTube in 2019 On a side note, have you noticed that there seem to be a lot more ads running on YouTube of late? Weird, eh?
Top trending YouTube videos (non-music)
This year, Singaporeans had been captivated by contents across various categories, ranging from "a simple yet heart-warming" food recipe video to an engaging football match between Liverpool and Barcelona.
With much interest in giving back to Mother Nature, Singaporean netizens embraced the environmental conservation idea of rescuing sea turtles. Which makes sense, given that banning plastic straws have been such a thing this year.
- ZJSTV Music Channel: [ 纯享 ] Jackson Wang王嘉尔《安静》《梦想的声音3》EP12 20190111 / 浙江卫视官方音乐HD/
- CNA: NDP 2019 theme song: Our Singapore
- JianHao Tan: The Big Surprise Proposal - JianHao Tan & Debbie
- One meal a day: 간단요리::계란볶음밥 만들기::고슬고슬 황금볶음밥 :: Ep.07
- Goal: EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool FC 4-0 FC Barcelona (AGG: 4-3) UEFA Champions League Highlights
- CNBC International: The world's best airport just got even better | CNBC Reports
- SING!CHINA Official Channel: [ENG SUB]正片FULL【2019中国好声音】EP1:哈林那英相爱相杀 李荣浩惨被"闭麦" 丨Sing!China 20190719第一集官方超清HD
- Millennials of Singapore: Breakups - Real Talk Episode 17 (ft. Harvinth Skin)
- Ryan Sylvia (Night Owl Cinematics): BLACKPINK - 'Kill This Love' - Dance Challenge in High Heels
- Little Paws: Rescue Sea Turtles, Removing Barnacles from Poor Sea Turtles Compilation
Top trending YouTube videos (music)
While we are crooned along to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Senorita with the rest of the world, this year's list shows that Singaporeans continue to express much interest in Asian artistes. Yes, of course we mean K-pop.
- BLACKPINK: BLACKPINK - 'Kill This Love' M/V
- Ibighit: BTS (방탄소년단) '작은 것들을 위한 시 (Boy With Luv) feat. Halsey' Official MV
- Wunderbar Studios: Maari 2 - Rowdy Baby (Video Song) | Dhanush, Sai Pallavi | Yuvan Shankar Raja | Balaji Mohan
- Shawn Mendes: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita
- Eric周興哲: Eric周興哲《怎麼了 What's Wrong》Official Music Video - 華劇【你有念大學嗎?】片尾曲
- Sam Smith: Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
- 杰威爾音樂 JVR Music: 周杰倫 Jay Chou【說好不哭 Won't Cry】with 五月天阿信 (Mayday Ashin) Official MV
- JYP Entertainment: TWICE "FANCY" M/V
- Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande - 7 rings
- SDPMusicChannel: A yo97-感謝你曾來過ft.阿涵「高音質x動態歌詞Lyrics」♪ SDPMusic ♪
Most watched creator videos in Singapore
For the first time, fans of homegrown YouTubers will be treated to the debut of the Most Watched Creator Videos in Singapore list, in celebration of intriguing content that's as Singaporean as you can find.
- JianHao Tan: The Big Surprise Proposal - JianHao Tan & Debbie
- Millennials of Singapore: Breakups - Real Talk Episode 17 (ft. Harvinth Skin)
- Night Owl Cinematics: BLACKPINK - 'Kill This Love' - Dance Challenge in High Heels
- Naomi Neo: My Life After Becoming A Mom | Naomi Neo
- Dee Kosh: Watching CRINGEY Singaporean Tik Tok Videos
- Umeandhara: I Rented A Date in Singapore!
- Wah! Banana: How People Eat Hotpot
- Ladies First: First Trimester Pregnancy Update (Baby Bump REVEALED!)
- SethLui.com: The Truth About Opening A Japanese Restaurant in Singapore: Misato
- The Smart Local: Singaporeans Try: Relationship Dilemma Questions
Also, YouTube will be revealing the list of Year in Search 2019 next Thursday (Dec 12), which comprises of the top trending terms that Singaporeans have been Googling for throughout the year.
For those interested in exploring all the top trending YouTube videos and channels in Singapore can stay tuned on the YouTube Singapore Rewind channel, which will be updated at 2AM tomorrow.