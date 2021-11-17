TPG gives 2GB of free roaming data to travellers to 57 countries

As we resume global travel, TPG has added 50 new destinations to the existing seven on the list where subscribers can get up to 2GB of roaming data free.

The expanded list means that subscribers travelling to any country in list A wouldn't be charged for the first 1GB. Only subscribers under the SIM-only 80 plan will get 2GB of data free.

Excess data charges for the countries in the list will be charged at $4 per GB of data.

Beyond the 57 countries in list A, the rest of the world is3 divided into three other groups each with their own roaming rates at $6, $15, and $30 per GB of data for each of these groups.

Richard Tan, CEO of TPG Telecom said: "With the opening of the VTL arrangements, the inclusion of free data roaming service in the base plan is an exciting enhancement and we have ensured that additional roaming data is affordably priced so that our users need not worry about high roaming charges.

"Subscribers can also leverage our TPG Voice App to make and receive calls without incurring the usual roaming surcharges."

More information is available on TPG's website about these plans.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.