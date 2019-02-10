Training centre Learners Hub now offering regular Mobile Legends gaming nights with pro gamer

Before the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships shakes up the Malaysian esports scene this November, the latest endeavour organised by Learners Hub in Singapore offers a glimpse of how local companies can attempt to take on the public perception of gaming.

Known for its multitude of workshops, workplace training sessions, and creative art classes, Learners Hub is now hitting on an unorthodox route, this time branching into the highly lucrative gaming scene.

After all, even Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has learned the basics of Dota 2.

Fresh off its great turnout from their first Mobile Legends workshop, Learners Hub has decided to go the whole hog with regular gaming nights that will be open to the public.

Once again, the organisation has tapped on a member of a local professional esports team to host the gaming sessions: Stefan "Soul" Chong Ru Chyi of EVOS esports team.

Soul will be assisting in improving the players' gameplay by going through strategy planning, tips and tricks, as well as live gameplays.

So yeah, channel your inner Gusion and head into the lanes with new gaming kakis.

In collaboration with EVOS team, the gaming sessions will roll out at Learners Hub office twice a month, from October to December this year. The gaming sessions are free of charge, so flex your fingers and quickly grab your slots on their official website.

