Transformers' Battle for Autobot City recreated with stop motion animation

The Transformers: The Movie from 1986 will always hold a special place in the hearts of TF fans for its iconic '80s soundtrack and introduction of Unicron and Galvatron. Last year, the movie celebrated its 35th anniversary with the release of a 4K UHD Blu-ray transfer of the film.

And now, thanks to the good folks at WR Filmz, they have painstakingly re-created the 'Battle for Autobot City' and remade it with toy stop motion animation, combined with the original movie's footage. See it for yourself, in glorious 8K resolution.

It is part two of an expected four-part series. We're guessing part three will be the battle to the death between Optimus Prime and Megatron, leading to Optimus' death, and part four would definitely have to be the climactic battle between Hot Rod and Galvatron where he unlocks the Matrix of Leadership and transforms into Rodimus Prime.

Here's that scene again to jog your memory. Stan Bush's The Touch never fails to give us goosebumps:

Check out part one here, which was done in 2020.

If you're itching for more '80s Transformers nostalgia, check out Hasbro's line-up of toys inspired by the movie.

Now that we've gotten you into the '80s mood, check out our Spotify playlist:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.