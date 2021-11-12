Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and next Star Trek film delayed

By now, delays and release dates being pushed back should be nothing new to us in our second year of living through a global pandemic. However, one can’t help but still feel a sense of disappointment with each postponement.

Paramount is pushing back the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the Star Trek film that has yet to have its title revealed.

Decepticons in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

PHOTO: Paramount

The former is directed by Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed Creed II, and will star Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). Its original release date was June 24, 2022, and that has been pushed back a whole year to June 9, 2023.

The latter is directed by Matt Shakman, who directed the WandaVision television series. Information surrounding this new Star Trek film is scarce, but the original planned release date of June 9, 2023 has been pushed back to Dec 22, 2023.

Hopefully, the films won’t get pushed back more.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.