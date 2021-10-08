Transformers Rise of the Beasts reveals first look at Autobots and Decepticons

Following the soft reboot of the Transformers movie franchise, it seems that actor Anthony Ramos has revealed designs that are familiar to fans.
Especially Optimus Prime!
Gone are the flames from the previous Bayverse movies, we see the likes of other Autobots in their vehicle forms being featured as well, namely (we speculate):
- Optimus Prime — the most obvious one, and finally in his original truck form
- Bumblebee — still a Chevy Camaro
- Mirage — as a Porche 964
- Wheeljack — as a Volkswagen Camper Van
- Arcee — as a Ducati 916 motorcycle
Not to be left out, we have the Decepticons as well. Sadly the Terrorcons, will not be in their monstrous forms but take on vehicle modes instead. We have :
- Scourge — as a logging truck
- Nightbird — as a Nissan Skyline GT-R R33
- An orange tow truck who we have no idea who that is, Sinnertwin perhaps?
With the Decepticons taking a more creative route, it's still good to see the Autobots close to are to the G1 forms.
The movie takes place in 1994 and will have Beast War's Predacons and Maximals join the battle.
On top of having Peter Cullen reprise his role as Optimus Prime's voice actor, we have Ron Perlman who will voice Optimus Primal as well.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will hit theatres on June 24, 2022.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.